Scholar Athlete: Ethan Ledsworth, Canyon High School

Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Ethan Ledsworth of Canyon High School.

Ethan is a captain and four-year member of the varsity lacrosse team. He’s also a three-year member of the varsity football team and a member of the powerlifting team. Ethan is a member of the National Honor Society and the Key Club. Ethan performs community service by being a volunteer youth coach for lacrosse and football and he helps with school donations for charity. He maintains a 108.7 GPA and is ranked in the top six percent of his class. Ethan plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station and major in Biomedical Sciences.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Honestly, it’s been playing sports and making all these memories through every game and all these practices and hanging out with all my friends.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“You always have to have a plan especially with time management. Keep studying, keep pushing hard and just keep going.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to attend Texas A&M University and major in Biomedical Sciences and become an Orthopedic Surgeon.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I want to thank everyone who has helped me get here. I have great coaches, great teachers, my parents have inspired me and kept me going all this time and I just want to thank everyone.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 20 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com