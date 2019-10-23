Week 8 KSAT Elite 12 BGC Supercut Part 2: Plays from Steele, Roosevelt, Southside

SAN ANTONIO - Check out some highlights from Week 8 of the high school football season featuring some of our 2019-20 KSAT Elite 12 recruits.

This week we have plays from:

Steele's De'Quavion Thomas

Brandeis' J. Nova Rangel

Johnson's Ty Reasoner and Justin Rodriguez

Wagner's LJ Butler

Southside's Michael Hernandez and Caleb Camarillo

John Jay's Xadrian Huerta

Roosevelt's Rashod Owens

Alamo Heights' Aaron Proctor

Champion's Luke Boyers

Smithson Valley's Luke Gombert

