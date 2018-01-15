Video shows player apparently punch Texas Tech fan during court storm incident

LUBBOCK, Texas - An incident between a West Virginia men’s basketball player and a Texas Tech fan is under review after video showed the player apparently strike the fan during a postgame celebration.

The video was posted Saturday on social media after the Red Raiders 72-71 win over the Mountaineers in Lubbock.

Fans rushed onto the court as time expired and West Virginia forward, No. 21 Wes Harris, appeared to strike a fan who ran into him as the team was trying to reach the sideline, the video showed.

Other players became involved in a separate skirmish trying to protect a teammate in the swarm of fans.

West Virginia's athletic department said Sunday it is reviewing the incident. Big 12 spokeswoman Joni Lehmann said Sunday the league is following its protocols for sportsmanship and ethical conduct and declined further comment.

College fans rushing the court or football field after a big win has been an issue for years.

In 2015, the Big 12 passed a measure giving BIG 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby broad authority to fine schools that fail to keep fans off the court following games.

In 2014, Oklahoma State guard Marcus Smart was suspended for three games for going into the stands and shoving a Texas Tech fan in Lubbock.

The Southeastern Conference fined both Auburn and Vanderbilt $100,000 after wins over Kentucky in 2016.

That same year, a sports reporter broke his leg when fans Iowa State fans rushed onto the court after a win over Iowa.

