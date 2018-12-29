UTSA's Josiah Tauaefa declares for NFL Draft

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - One of UTSA's best players has decided to turn pro.

Junior linebacker Josiah Tauaefa made the announcement Friday evening via twitter that he is leaving UTSA, forgoing his senior season and making himself available for the NFL draft. In his twitter post, Tauaefa thanked his family, UTSA and everyone who has had a hand in his career, wrapping up the announcement with the declarative statement, "Now and forever, I am a Roadrunner."

Tauaefa made his presence felt during his freshman season, tallying 115 tackles and six sacks in 2016 en route to earning Conference USA Freshman of the Year honors. He was also named to the Freshman All-American Team, becoming the first Roadrunner to receive that honor. Although his sophomore campaign was stunted by an MCL injury, Tauaefa bounced back in his junior year, providing a bright spot for the 3-9 Roadrunners. He led the team with 69 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2018, and was selected as one of 10 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's best collegiate linebacker.

“Josiah certainly developed into one of the best players in UTSA history and that was because of his hard work and dedication to be the best he could be," said UTSA head football coach Frank Wilson in a statement Friday night. "He was also an outstanding representative of the university off the field in the way he carried himself and contributed to the community. We thank Josiah for all that he did for this program and our university, and we wish him the best of luck as he pursues his professional dream. He’ll always be a Roadrunner for life.”

Only two other Roadrunners have ever been selected in the NFL Draft: Marcus Davenport (14th overall, Saints) and David Morgan II (188th overall, Vikings). The 2019 NFL Draft Combine will begin on Feb. 26.