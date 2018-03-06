Get ready for the KSAT Bracket Challenge Contest!

SAN ANTONIO - The March Madness frenzy is just days away, and this year, you can be a part of KSAT's Bracket Challenge Contest!

KSAT's Bracket Challenge Contest:

KSAT's Bracket Challenge Contest, sponsored by Santikos Entertainment, will give San Antonio basketball fans an opportunity to create a bracket for March Madness while playing against 16 KSAT personalities.

The winner with the best bracket in San Antonio will receive an exclusive VIP prize package from Santikos Entertainment.

Once you enter in the contest you will automatically be in the running for the national prize for $1 million brought to you by Second Street.

We are putting our KSAT team up against the city of San Antonio for the best bracket!

Who's got the best bracket? Your team or our team?

Challenge our KSAT personalities:

Each KSAT participant will be raising awareness for the following charities.

Greg Simmons - Jefferson Area Community Outreach for Older People Larry Ramirez - Family Violence Prevention Services RJ Marquez - Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas Steve Spriester - ThriveWell Cancer Foundation David Sears - Family Endeavors Dillion Collier - TEAMability Bill Barajas - SRG Force Sports Max Massey - Barshop Jewish Community Center Deven Clarke - Autistic Treatment Center Patty Santos - Any Baby Can Kaiti Blake - St. Jude's Ranch for Children Mike Osterhage - Ballet Conservatory of South Texas Justin Horne - Kinetic Kids David Elder - Artpace Erica Hernandez - Epilepsy Foundation Center & South Texas Adrian Garcia - Magdalena Ministries, Inc.

What is March Madness?

If you aren't familiar with March Madness, each year the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) hosts a single-elimination basketball tournament that begins the week of March 15.

The winner of the tournament will be crowned the NCAA National Champions.

Selection Sunday:

This year, Selection Sunday will take place on March 11

Thirty-two teams gain automatic entry into the tournament due to winning their conference’s championships

Remaining teams rely on a selection committee to be granted entry into the tournament

Selection Sunday is also the day when the brackets and seeds are released to the public (KSAT's brackets will be open on Monday, March 12)

How KSAT's Bracket Challenge Contest works:

STEP 1: Sign-up/create an account

Starting on Monday, March 12 there will be a link on KSAT.com that takes you to the bracket portal.

On the bracket portal website, you can make your bracket and check how well you are playing against KSAT personalities.

STEP 2: Make your selections (KSAT bracket is available Monday, March 12)

KSAT Bracket Challenge participants may change their selections as often as they like prior to the scheduled tip-off time of the first game in the second round of the tournament (currently scheduled for Thursday, March 15, 2018).

After the first game in the second round of the tournament, all selections must be finalized by March 15.

The object of the contest is simple: Correctly pick the winner of the most matches in the 63 games following the "First Four" round of the tournament.

STEP 3: Invite your friends!

STEP 4: Create or join a group (optional)

Dates of the tournament:

* Selection Sunday: March 11, 2018

* First Four Games: March 13, 14, 2018

* First Round: March 15, 16, 2018

* Second Round: March 17, 18, 2018

* Sweet 16: March 22, 23, 2018

* Elite 8: March 24, 25, 2018

* Final Four in San Antonio: March 31, 2018

* Championship Game: April 2, 2018

