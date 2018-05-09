Johnny Manziel hospitalized, released after reaction to medication

SAN ANTONIO - Kerrville native and former Texas A&M star quarterback Johnny Manziel was hospitalized Monday for a "reaction" to a prescription, ESPN reports.

Manziel was taken to a hospital in Humble after attending the Jmblya music festival at Sam Houston Race Park on Sunday.

Manziel confirmed the hospital visit via Instagram and posted the following message:

"Thank you for your concern and kind messages. Unfortunately I had a reaction to an increased dosage in Lithium which I take for my Bipolar disorder. It was a scary moment and I'm especially grateful for the staff at the hospital and all that they've done in the last 24 hours."

A spokesperson told ESPN that the Heisman winning quarterback is doing "fine."

Manziel is attempting a comeback to professional football after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns at the end of the 2015 NFL season. He played only in nine games with the Browns in two seasons, passing for 1,675 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Manziel most recently played in the developmental Spring League in April and has a standing offer from the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

