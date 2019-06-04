MacArthur alumnus Josh Jung drafted by Rangers

Josh Jung's dream of playing in the majors is another step closer.

The MacArthur alumnus and current Texas Tech junior third baseman was selected eighth overall by the Texas Rangers in the 2019 MLB Draft. Jung has dominated the Big XII Conference offensively, posting batting averages above .300 in all three of his collegiate seasons, racking up almost 250 hits, 176 RBI and 29 home runs.

Jung and the Red Raiders clinched the Lubbock Regional on Sunday with a 3-0 victory over Dallas Baptist. They will next take part in the NCAA Super Regional Tournament starting on Friday.

If you haven't seen Josh Jung hit a baseball before, allow us to help.



This bat RIGHT HERE is coming to the @Rangers organization 😮#MLBDraft | #TogetherWe | @TTU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/r8ArvzkiRJ — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) June 4, 2019

