WATCH: Spurs' Dejounte Murray takes on LeBron, Chris Paul, Anthony Davis in pickup game

LOS ANGELES - Dejounte Murray is nearing a full return to the court and part of his offseason workouts are taking place in Los Angeles.

Murray's agency, Klutch Sports Group, posted a video on social media earlier this week of the Spurs point guard playing pickup with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Danny Green of the Lakers.

Oklahoma City point guard Chris Paul was also on the court.

Murray is slated to return to the lineup after tearing his ACL nearly a year ago.

The injury forced him to miss the entire regular season and playoffs.

👀📹Dejounte Murray putting in some work in LA during a pickup game with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Danny Green among others...DJs return is near...(via @KlutchSports) #Spurs #NBA pic.twitter.com/JvUcbscupe — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) September 5, 2019

Last month, he announced on social media that he was cleared by the team doctors and medical staff to finish the summer with no limitations.

Murray, James and Davis are Klutch Sports clients.

Murray has said several times that he sees James as an older brother figure and mentor.

The Spurs open the preseason at home on Oct. 5 against Orlando.

Dang I Get To Hoop Again? GOD And Hard Work Undefeated!! 💯🙏🏽 #GoSpursGo🖤 pic.twitter.com/4qMGycFWhk — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) September 4, 2019

