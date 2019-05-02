Ty Summers drafted by the Green Bay Packers

SAN ANTONIO - Former Reagan High School quarterback, turned college linebacker, Ty Summers was drafted by the Green Bay Packers on Saturday in the 7th round with the No. 226 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

"It's a tremendous honor, I mean that whole program is so historic," Summers said. "To be a part of that tradition the Green Bay Packers have, I can't wait to be a part of that future."

For several stressful hours Summers wasn't sure what his NFL future held. The former TCU linebacker posted 317 total tackles in four seasons with the Horned Frogs, and believed he would go sooner in day three of the draft, which featured the final rounds 4-7.

"I was originally expected to go earlier on day three and once it got to about the 6th round, I was like this is stressing me out watching TV so I was like 'Hey, let's go to the pool,'" Summers said.

He was watching the draft with his family, his girlfriend and her family, and some of his closest friends at the Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas.

"So, we went to the pool, had my cell phone by me and then sure enough I ended up getting the call while we were out there hanging out and I was like, 'oh, thank God,'" Summers said.

Summers, was on his phone talking with other NFL teams about undrafted rookie free agent possibilites when he got the most important call of his football career.

"It's the GM from the Packers letting you know we are drafting you with the next pick. And I was like, 'Wait, you're drafting me'?" Summers said. "Then my people next to me started calling everyone over who wasn't sitting next to me and they stood all around me filming me."

Summers will leave Thursday for Green Bay and the Packers three-day rookie minicamp. He knows that to initially make the roster he will have to shine on special teams, a challenge he embraces.

"So right when I get there, I'm going to shake hands with the special teams coach and be like, 'Hey, use me as you see fit, please,' because that's where I'm going to start. You know I'm going to go out there and do everything I can as a linebacker and see if I can find a way to earn time doing that as well, but priority first is on special teams."

Summers, the Packers final pick in 2019, will wear No. 44.

