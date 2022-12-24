Texas Eats: Celebrity Guests, Award-Winning Tacos, & Spicy Bites

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest.
This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the winner of the 2022 Taco Rumble competition, Tacos Cucuy.
David samples the menu with the owner, Chef Paul Morales, and discusses the inspirations behind his tacos.
Next up, David heads to Fort Worth to check out the #1 BBQ joint in the state, according to Texas Monthly.
After that, he heads to Bird Bakery in Alamo Heights to sample sweet and savory options.
David talks with the owner, Elizabeth Chambers, about her long family ties to baking in San Antonio.
Next, he takes us to Houston to see what’s on the menu at Flippin Patties, a burger joint with a Filipino twist.
David then heads to one of the newest BBQ joints in San Antonio, Windmill Ice House, to pair Shiner beer with some awesome smoked BBQ.
Then, David heats things up in the Texas Eats Outdoor Kitchen with Chef Nicola Blaque of The Jerk Shack. The two whip up a simple, delicious garlic shrimp recipe you can try at home.
David wraps things up with a San Antonio native celebrity, searching for the spiciest bites in the Alamo City, at Pete’s Tako House.
You don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!
Chef Nicola Black’s Garlic Shrimp
Ingredients:
- Shrimp
- Seasoning Mix
- Olive Oil
- Stick of Butter
- Garlic
- Sambal Orange Juice
Directions:
- Season the shrimp with all-purpose seasoning
- Heat pan and coat with olive oil
- Add garlic to the pan
- Add butter to the pan
- Allow the garlic to cook until slightly browned
- Add shrimp to pan and cook until slightly red
- Add the juice of half an orange
- Stir shrimp to coat in sauce
- Serve with rice, noodles or salad
- Enjoy!
Restaurants featured this week:
Tacos Cucuy
Food Truck
Goldee’s BBQ
4645 Dick Price Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76140
LadyBird Beer Garden
447 W Hildebrand Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212
Flip ‘n Patties
1809 Eldridge Pkwy Suite 108, Houston, TX 77077
Ray’s Drive Inn
822 SW 19th St, San Antonio, TX 78207
Pete’s Tako House
502 Brooklyn Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215
