Texas Eats: BBQ Crunchwraps, Social Darts & Mexican-Fusion

David Elder takes you on a foodie adventure across Texas

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Sandwich Paladar at Paladar in San Antonio (ksat12)

TEXASYou can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This Week’s Restaurants:

CM Smokehouse

2027 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Brisket Crunchwrap from CM Smokehouse in Austin (KSAT12)

Paladar Fusion Mexico Cuba

3615 Broadway UNIT 4, San Antonio, TX 78209

Sandwich Paladar at Paladar in San Antonio (ksat12)

Flight Club

3515 W Dallas St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77019

Flight Club Houston a fun new hot spot featuring first-of-its-kind social darts concept | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

Ay Caramba Taco Cantina

1915 Broadway Suite # 111, San Antonio, TX 78215

Torta at Ay Caramba Taco Cantina in the Pearl District of San Antonio (ksat12)

