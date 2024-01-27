64º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Texas Eats

Texas Eats: New Fried Chicken Joint, HUGE Cocktails & Brunch Favorites in San Antonio

David Elder takes you on a foodie adventure across Texas

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Tags: Texas Eats, Food, Elder Eats, San Antonio, David Elder, BBQ, Mexican Food, Tex-Mex, Restaurants, Brunch, Cocktails, Fried Chicken, Chicken Tenders
Huge cocktails from Ay Que Chula and chicken tenders from Saucy Birds in San Antonio on Texas Eats (David Elder, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TEXASYou can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This Week’s Restaurants:

Hook Land & Sea

875 E Ashby Pl, San Antonio, TX 78212

Poke bowl at Hook Land & Sea in San Antonio (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Freight Fried Chicken

312 Pearl Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78215

Spicy fried chicken tenders at Freight Fried Chicken in San Antonio (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Saucy Birds

5115 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229

Chicken tenders and sauce at Saucy Birds in San Antonio (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Ay Que Chula

1503 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

Spicy fried chicken tenders at Freight Fried Chicken in San Antonio (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

Recent Texas Eats episodes:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

email