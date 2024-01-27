Texas Eats: New Fried Chicken Joint, HUGE Cocktails & Brunch Favorites in San Antonio

TEXAS – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This Week’s Restaurants:
Hook Land & Sea
875 E Ashby Pl, San Antonio, TX 78212
Freight Fried Chicken
312 Pearl Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78215
Saucy Birds
5115 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229
Ay Que Chula
1503 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212
Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.
- Facebook: @TexasEatsTV
- Instagram: @texaseatstv
- TikTok: @ElderEats
- Twitter: @TexasEatsTV