Texas Eats: New Ramen Joint, New York-Style Pizza and Huge Breakfast Tacos in New Braunfels

This Week’s Restaurants:

Butcher Boy Taco House

Large carne guisada taco at Butcher Boy's Taco House in New Braunfels, TX (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Choriqueso Recipe

www.APCOChorizo.com

INGREDIENTS

12oz APCO Chorizo Especial

12oz APCO Premium Chorizo

24oz Oaxaca Cheese

Tortillas

DIRECTIONS

Shred or grate all of the Oaxaca cheese in a bowl and set to the side.

Preheat a large cast iron skillet.

In the cast iron skillet - add both packages of chorizo. Once the chorizo has crumbled and cooked, add all of the cheese on top.

Cover the cast iron with a lid or of cooking on grill, cover the grill.

Warm up either corn or flour tortillas and place in a warmer.

Once the cheese has completely melted on top of the chorizo - the choriqueso is ready to enjoy!

Choriqueso recipe for APCO Brand Meats at the Texas Eats outdoor kitchen. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Mr. Ramen San Antonio

Ramen bowl at Mr. Ramen in San Antonio, Texas (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Max & Louie’s New York Diner

Max & Louie's pizza and calzones for dinner in San Antonio (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

