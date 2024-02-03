Texas Eats: New Ramen Joint, New York-Style Pizza and Huge Breakfast Tacos in New Braunfels

TEXAS – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This Week’s Restaurants:
Butcher Boy Taco House
2031 Spur St, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Choriqueso Recipe
www.APCOChorizo.com
INGREDIENTS
12oz APCO Chorizo Especial
12oz APCO Premium Chorizo
24oz Oaxaca Cheese
Tortillas
DIRECTIONS
Shred or grate all of the Oaxaca cheese in a bowl and set to the side.
Preheat a large cast iron skillet.
In the cast iron skillet - add both packages of chorizo. Once the chorizo has crumbled and cooked, add all of the cheese on top.
Cover the cast iron with a lid or of cooking on grill, cover the grill.
Warm up either corn or flour tortillas and place in a warmer.
Once the cheese has completely melted on top of the chorizo - the choriqueso is ready to enjoy!
Mr. Ramen San Antonio
16111 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78232
Max & Louie’s New York Diner
226 W Bitters Rd 126, San Antonio, TX 78216
