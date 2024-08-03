95º
Join Insider for Free

Texas Eats

Texas Eats: Local seafood spots for the whole family

We’re going to Fred’s Fish Fry!

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Tommy Namphong, Texas Eats Trainee

Tags: Texas Eats, Food, Elder Eats, San Antonio, David Elder, Texas, Seafood, Fish, King Crab, Seafood Boil, Corn, Shrimp, Local

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, we’re taking you all around San Antonio to check out some of the best local seafood spots in the city. Tune in to see David Elder try San Antonio’s infamous Fred’s Fish Fry.

Whether you’re looking for shrimp, seafood boils, king crab legs, all the sides and more, we’ve got you covered!

See all the spots below.

Restaurants this week:

Fred’s Fish Fry

3303 Pleasanton Rd, San Antonio, TX 78221

Fred's Fish Fry (KSAT)

Smashin Crab

8910 Bandera Rd #305, San Antonio, TX 78250

Smashin Crab (KSAT)

BB’s Tex-Orleans

5423 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78253

BB's Tex-Orleans (KSAT)

SAT Asian Seafood

6000 I-35, San Antonio, TX 78218

SAT Asian Seafood (KSAT)

Hook Land & Sea

875 E Ashby Pl Bldg 3, San Antonio, TX 78212

Poke bowl at Hook Land & Sea in San Antonio (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Luna Rosa

910 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78223

Luna Rosa (KSAT)

The Lighthouse Seafood

1212 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201

The Lighthouse (KSAT)

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

More on Texas Eats:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Tommy Namphong is the trainee for Texas Eats. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. He grew up in San Antonio.

email

Recommended Videos