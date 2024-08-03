Texas Eats: Local seafood spots for the whole family

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, we’re taking you all around San Antonio to check out some of the best local seafood spots in the city. Tune in to see David Elder try San Antonio’s infamous Fred’s Fish Fry.

Whether you’re looking for shrimp, seafood boils, king crab legs, all the sides and more, we’ve got you covered!

See all the spots below.

Restaurants this week:

Fred’s Fish Fry

3303 Pleasanton Rd, San Antonio, TX 78221

Fred's Fish Fry (KSAT)

Smashin Crab

8910 Bandera Rd #305, San Antonio, TX 78250

Smashin Crab (KSAT)

BB’s Tex-Orleans

5423 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78253

BB's Tex-Orleans (KSAT)

SAT Asian Seafood

6000 I-35, San Antonio, TX 78218

SAT Asian Seafood (KSAT)

Hook Land & Sea

875 E Ashby Pl Bldg 3, San Antonio, TX 78212

Poke bowl at Hook Land & Sea in San Antonio (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Luna Rosa

910 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78223

Luna Rosa (KSAT)

The Lighthouse Seafood

1212 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201

The Lighthouse (KSAT)

