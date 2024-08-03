Texas Eats: Local seafood spots for the whole family

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This week on Texas Eats, we’re taking you all around San Antonio to check out some of the best local seafood spots in the city. Tune in to see David Elder try San Antonio’s infamous Fred’s Fish Fry.
Whether you’re looking for shrimp, seafood boils, king crab legs, all the sides and more, we’ve got you covered!
See all the spots below.
Restaurants this week:
Fred’s Fish Fry
3303 Pleasanton Rd, San Antonio, TX 78221
Smashin Crab
8910 Bandera Rd #305, San Antonio, TX 78250
BB’s Tex-Orleans
5423 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78253
SAT Asian Seafood
6000 I-35, San Antonio, TX 78218
Hook Land & Sea
875 E Ashby Pl Bldg 3, San Antonio, TX 78212
Luna Rosa
910 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78223
The Lighthouse Seafood
1212 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201
