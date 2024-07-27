Texas Eats: Deep-Fried French Toast and Roman-style Pizza

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, we have another recipe for you to try out, these cheesy Al Pastor Choriqueso Sliders using APCO Brand Meats. Watch the show and find the full recipe here for all the details.

Right here in San Antonio, Blush offers a wide variety of bites, including their famous Crème Brûlée French Toast served with fresh fruit. Botero, a Tapas restaurant is serving authentic Spanish cuisine in Boerne. They offer live music and great bites. Over in Austin, you can find Roman-style pizza at Baldinucci Pizza Romana.

Then we take a tour of the factory of Kiolbassa Smoked Meats. Click here for all the details.

Recipes this week:

Al Pastor Choriqueso Sliders (KSAT)

Restaurants this week:

Blush

713 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Blush (KSAT)

Baldinucci Pizza Romana

3300 Bee Caves Rd #110, West Lake Hills, TX 78746

Baldinucci Pizza Romana (KSAT)

Botero Tapas + Wine Bar

161 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006

Botero Tapas + Wine Bar (KSAT)

1325 S Brazos St, San Antonio, TX 78207

Kiolbassa Smoked Meats Factory (KSAT)

