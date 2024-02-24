Texas Eats: 75 Years of Kiolbassa Sausage in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

David Elder goes on a guided tour through the Kiolbassa Sausage plant in San Antonio with CEO Michael Kiolbassa.

In October of 1949 – Rufus and Juanita Kiolbassa began to offer hand-crafted Polish sausages to the southwest side of San Antonio.

Sadly, in 1960 – Rufus Kiolbassa passed away. Following his father’s death, Robert Kiolbassa took the reins and made the business a household name in San Antonio.

From 1987 to 2005 – Robert’s son, Michael Kiolbassa, gained a passion for the meat industry as a sales representative. During this time, he developed a distribution deal with a few select H-E-B’s across San Antonio.

By 2014 – Kiolbassa sausages became available to consumers across the south through multiple grocery partners and distributors.

In 2021 – Robert “Bobby” Kiolbassa passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Since then – Michael has guided the company, and now – in 2024 – Kiolbasa’s sausage products can be found across the globe.

Michael Kiolbassa shares two sausage recipes with Texas Eats (©2024 KSAT 12)

This Week’s Recipe:

Kiolbassa Sausage Rolls

Ingredients

Frozen Puff Pastry Dough

1 Pkg (4) Kiolbassa Beef Sausage Links

1 Pkg (4) Kiolbassa Traditional Sausage Links

Sliced Pickled Jalapeños

Dijon Mustard

Eggs

Everything Bagel Seasoning

Sauerkraut

Directions

Thaw two frozen puff pastry dough sheets in the refrigerator

Preheat the oven to the settings on the puff pastry box

Slice the sausage links into half-inch thick coins

Roll out the dough sheets and brush with dijon mustard

Slice the dough in half then in one-inch wide strips

On one sheet, place one jalapeño slice and a piece of Kiolbassa beef sausage on each strip and roll tightly

On the other sheet, put a spoonful of sauerkraut and a piece of Kiolbassa traditional sausage on each strip and roll tightly

Place each piece on a parchment paper lined baking sheet, brush each piece with egg wash and season generously with everything bagel seasoning.

Bake the rolls at the set times and temperatures outlined on the puff pastry box.

Serve with ranch dressing, cheese sauce and a variety of dipping sauces. Enjoy!

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

More on KSAT: