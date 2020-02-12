Here’s what’s happening Wednesday at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo continues Wednesday. Here are some of the events that are taking place.

Guests can catch a new high energy BMX Stunt Team and get a glimpse of the new Qualifier.

KSAT 12 will continue to follow the rodeo throughout the event. Return periodically for more information.

For the full list of 2020 music performers, click here.

To view the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo website, click here.

EVENTS

Junior Market Lambs - Morris Activity Center - 8 a.m.

Junior Market Goats - Swine Barn - 9 a.m.

Beef Cattle Skillathon - Cattle Barn - 1 p.m.

Steer Wrestling Qualifier - Horse Show Arena - 8 a.m.

Longhorns 101 - 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Zoomagination - 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

Amazing Archery - 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Bustin in the Barn - 5 p.m. and 6 p.m./7 p.m.

Wild Things Zoofari - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Swifty Swine Pig Races - 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Dan-Dan the Farmer Man - 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Robert Castillo’s BMX Freestyle Team - 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC