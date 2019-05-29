Pedestrian not in crosswalk hit, killed by vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 60s was hit and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross a North Side street early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. on San Pedro Avenue near Langton Drive, not far from Loop 410 and North Star Mall.

According to police, a woman was driving southbound on San Pedro Avenue when she struck the man. The man was not in a crosswalk when the crash occurred, police said.

The woman did stop to render aid and will not be charged.

The name of the man killed was not released pending notification to next of kin. Police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

