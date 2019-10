SAN ANTONIO - A water main break caused a big traffic mess near downtown overnight after water gushed out onto the road.

The water main broke around midnight near Alamo Street and Interstate 35.

According to police, the lower level of I-35 flooded.

Police said at least one driver got caught in the water.

San Antonio Water System crews worked at the scene overnight. The area was shut down as they fixed they break.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.