TRAFFIC ALERT: Weekend closure at Loop 410 near Highway 151 begins Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - There will be a weekend closure along Loop 410 near Highway 151 beginning Thursday night.

Texas Department of Transportation crews will be closing all southbound lanes of Loop 410 to remove barriers and restripe the roadway for its final configuration.

Southbound traffic will have to exit at Culebra Road and go through the intersection access roads to the Loop 410 entrance ramp.

The closure should only be from 9 p.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Saturday.

