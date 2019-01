NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A 23-year old San Marcos man was killed in a traffic crash early Saturday in New Braunfels.

Police said the victim, Austin Tenpenny, was driving a Jeep Wrangler in the 3900 block of Interstate 35 North frontage road around 12:12 a.m. when he rear-ended an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, police said.

