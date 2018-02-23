Woman hospitalized after being sideswiped by pickup truck, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman inspecting her crashed vehicle was hit by a pickup truck overnight and has been taken to an area hospital, San Antonio police said Friday.

The incident was reported around 2:40 a.m. in the 6800 block of UTSA Boulevard on the city's far Northwest Side.

According to police, a 28-year-old woman had crashed her vehicle into a median and was standing in the middle of the street when she was sideswiped by the truck.

The driver of the pickup truck stopped to render aid, police said. He will not be charged with a crime.

The injured woman was transported to University Hospital where she will be also be assessed for DWI, police said.

