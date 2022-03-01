72º

Election results 2022: Texas House District 53 primary

Incumbent Republican state Rep. Andrew Murr takes on Wesley “Wes” Virdell in this Hill Country district; Democrat Joe P. Herrera is unopposed

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

State Rep. District 53 Republican

Candidate

Votes

%

Andrew S. Murr*(R)
00%
Wesley "Wes" Virdell(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 0)

Background

Incumbent Republican state Rep. Andrew Murr takes on Wesley “Wes” Virdell in this Hill Country district that leans heavily Republican.

Democrat Joe P. Herrera is unopposed.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

Kolten Parker is digital executive producer at KSAT. Previously, he worked at the San Antonio Express-News and the Texas Observer.

