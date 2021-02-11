WATCH LIVE: KSAT meteorologists give update on cold, wet weather in South Texas

SAN ANTONIO – It will be a damp and cold day in the San Antonio area Thursday.

The forecast calls for scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms possible, with temperatures struggling to make it out of the 30s in San Antonio.

A wintry mix is likely for the Hill Country, as temperatures hover closer to freezing. As a result, some freezing rain isn’t out of the question at times on Thursday just north of San Antonio. Light icing and some minor accumulation on elevated surfaces will be the main concern.

The wintry weather mix has already caused problems in at least two Texas cities.

At least five people were killed Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

The number of injured was still unknown as police were still at working the accident on Interstate 35 near downtown Fort Worth, police said. Police set up a reunification center for family members at a community center.

Farther south, in Austin, more than two dozen vehicles were involved in a pileup on an icy road, and one person was injured, emergency officials said.

