KSAT Weather: Rain chances gone, temps skyrocketing

SAN ANTONIO - We needed that rain over the weekend because the week ahead is looking hot and dry. We will be watching a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico for tropical development through the end of the week. Regardless of its being tropical or not, the impacts will be the same and Texas will remain dry.

Tuesday’s forecast

It’s back to hot and humid for San Antonio on Tuesday. Some morning clouds will slowly dissipate throughout the day, with sunshine mixing in during the afternoon. We’ll be in for a high near 90 degrees.

An isolated shower along the coastal plain is possible, but we won't have to worry about this in San Antonio.

Toasty through end of week

High pressure begins its domination through the end of the week. Temperatures will soar to the mid-90s by midweek and the upper 90s by the end of the week. It wouldn’t be out of the question for us to make a run at the 100-degree mark over Memorial Day weekend.

Gulf disturbance

A disturbance is expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico over the coming days. There is a chance that it could become a tropical storm, but regardless of its classification, there will be no change in impacts.

Heavy rain will affect Florida and much of the Southeast, but the disturbance will stay well to the east of Texas, leaving us hot and dry.

