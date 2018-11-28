Tests show short dressers prone to tipping over

SAN ANTONIO - Every 17 minutes, an unsecured piece of furniture, appliance or television tips over and injures or kills someone in the U.S.

Most of the victims are children under 6 years old.

An ongoing Consumer Reports investigation of the stability of dressers found newly released government data revealing dressers 30 inches tall and shorter have been linked to deaths.

Records released in June showed at least five fatal tip-overs were linked to dressers that measured 30 inches or less.

New Consumer Reports testing showed that just because a dresser is smaller doesn’t make it less of a tip-over risk to children in your home.

As part of its continued analysis, Consumer Reports conducted three tip-over tests on 17 dresser models marketed as measuring 30 inches tall and under to see if they are prone to tipping over.

Only five of the dressers passed all of Consumer Report’s tests, including the $150 IKEA NORDLI, showing that a stable, affordable dresser at this height is possible.

Tethers are readily available in stores and can be used to secure furniture to walls.

