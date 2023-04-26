WATCH: A view of the 2023 Battle of Flowers Parade from above the Alamo

KSAT is giving you a bird’s eye view of the Battle of Flowers Parade. Starting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, you can see the parade from over the Alamo in the video player above.

The Alamo is a central part of the parade and of the 11-day celebration itself. The Battle of Flowers Parade started as a way to honor the heroes of the Alamo, Goliad and Battle of San Jacinto.

During the Battle of Flowers Parade, the San Antonio Academy Honor Guard places floral wreaths on the sacred battleground to honor the fallen Alamo heroes.

See the festivities on KSAT 12 TV, KSAT.com, and KSAT’s free streaming app, KSAT Plus. You can also watch on KSAT’s YouTube channel.

Coverage starts at 9 a.m. before the official broadcast begins at 10 a.m.

About the Battle of Flowers Parade

The Battle of Flowers Parade began in 1891 as one of the few parades in the United States produced entirely by women. Today the parade is known as the founding event of Fiesta San Antonio. It was conceived by Ellen Maury Slayden, the wife of a U.S. Congressman, to honor the heroes of the Alamo and commemorate the victory at San Jacinto.

The Battle of Flowers Association, a nonprofit organization comprised of all women volunteers, has supported our community’s youth’s educational, artistic, social, and philanthropic achievements. It has done this by sponsoring parade entries for area high schools, parade and band festival art contests, essay contests for area teens, collegiate oratorical competitions, and band competitions.

The association has also allowed nonprofit organizations to raise funds for worthy causes, with more than 45,000 parade seats sold by charities along the parade route each year. You can read more about the parade and association at battleofflowers.org.