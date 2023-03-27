Chick-fil-A opening in downtown San Antonio with drive-thru

Chick-fil-A is opening on March 30 at The Rand Building, located at West Houston Street and North Main Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio will soon be home to a Chick-fil-A.

Like a stand-alone eatery, it will include a drive-thru and a dining room, and will also have carry-out and delivery options through its Chick-fil-A app or website.

The restaurant’s hours will be 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Jamie Williams, the franchise owner and operator, said they are currently hiring for 75 full- and part-time positions.

“I am so thrilled to be opening a restaurant in the heart of San Antonio – just a block away from the beloved River Walk,” Williams said. “I hope to create meaningful connections by serving others and leading with love, and I look forward to making an impact on this community and my team.”

According to a news release, the restaurant will donate $25,000 to Feeding America and surprise 100 local heroes with free food for a year to celebrate the opening.

