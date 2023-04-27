68º

LIVE

Food

Wendy’s to start selling chili at grocery stores

Chili will be available this summer

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Wendy's, Food, Restaurants, Trending, Business
Wendy's Chili with Beans (Hand-out, Wendy's, Conagra Brands)

SAN ANTONIO – Fans of Wendy’s chili can soon start buying the item at grocery stores.

On Wednesday, Wendy’s said it is teaming up with Conagra Brands to bring canned chili with beans to grocery stores and mass retailers across the U.S. this summer. The chili will also be available at select online stores.

“Wendy’s Chili has been a beloved menu item since our beginnings in 1969,” Carl Loredo, the global chief marketing officer for The Wendy’s Company, said in a news release. “... When the Wendy’s chili craving hits, you now have two delicious ways to get your fix – at retail stores or in our restaurants.”

Juliette van de Walle, the prepared chili brand lead at Conagra Brands, said they worked with Wendy’s closely “to ensure we brought through the indulgent flavors and delicious ingredients” of the chili.

The release states that it will be available at the suggested retail price of $4.99 per can.

Click here for more information.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter