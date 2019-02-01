Everything you need to know about Acai Berryland

SAN ANTONIO - Over the past couple of years acai has become popular across the United States, and now here in San Antonio more places are selling acai bowls.

One of those places is Acai Berryland, located at 5345 Glen Ridge Dr.

It's tucked inside a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gym, and provides the healthy snack to gym members and also outside customers.

Owner Denise Nogueira from Brazil has always known about acai, since it grows in Central and South America.

"Around here it's very rare," Nogueira said. "They don't have the real acai."

Acai itself is rich in antioxidants, healthy fats and vitamins.

At Acai Berryland, the acai is mixed pure or with banana if you want a smoother texture, and the fun part is that you get to put whatever you want on top. The possibilities are endless.

Currently, you can get a bowl for $5.99 and a portion of that goes toward the San Antonio Humane Society.

"One dream of mine is that I always wanted and can now do is raise money for animal safety," Nogueira said.

Open Monday through Saturday, Acai Berryland is the spot for true authentic acai.



