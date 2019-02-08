Pizza fans are lining up to try this new San Antonio restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - There are dozens of pizza places around town, but Chef Justin Limburg is doing something a little different and it's amazing.

SoHill Cafe at 1719 Blanco Rd. has only been open for two and a half months and already a hot spot.

"The neighborhood loves us, everybody coming in just absolutely responding good to us," Limburg said.

The pizza itself has its own unique style.

"A little twist with California-style, I don't know how to describe it," Limburg said. "It's just delicious."

He isn't wrong about that. The meat lovers pizza was great, and the crust was the perfect balanceof crisp and chewy.

Besides the pizza, there are other great menu options like the pasta, Italian burgers and salads.

"We put a lot of love into our product," Limburg said.

When you visit you may have to wait a bit for a table, but I promise it's worth every bite.

