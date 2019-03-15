South Side hidden gem serving up some Tex-Mex classics

SAN ANTONIO - On 1214 Pleasanton Road sits a little cafe that is truly a hidden gem on the Southside.

Angie's Cafe has been open since 1995 and is run by the Ruiz family.

Inside the small restaurant you get the feeling you are at a family gathering.

Everyone is talking with each other and mariachis are there to ocassionally provide live entertainment.

"They feel the warmness of our family," owner Raul Ruiz said. "Right away everyone walks in and feels welcome."

The menu consists of all your Tex-Mex favorites like enchiladas, carne guisada, steak a la mexicana and menudo.

"Everything is fresh and homemade," Ruiz said.

That goes for the tortillas, as well, both flour and corn tortillas are rolled and cooked to perfection.

There is nothing better than a homemade tortilla with some butter! This week's Flavor Fav's restaurant makes some of the best tortillas. Watch Friday morning on GMSA. #homemadeisbest #foodie #ksatnews #AngiesCafe pic.twitter.com/cYjIIBDYIb — Erica Hernandez (@erica_KSAT) March 14, 2019

If you plan on visiting there are several things you should know -- one they are not open for dinner.

"We open at 8 a.m. and we close at 2, so it's breakfast and lunch and that's it," Ruiz said.

And second, it is small and you may have to wait for a table, but it's worth it.

Third, bring your appetite!

