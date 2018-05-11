Really?? Taco Bell named America's favorite Mexican restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - Do people really like Taco Bell? Well, according to one new survey, it's the top choice for many Americans.

According to an article on Yahoo, the Harris Poll EquiTrend Survey measures the overall health of a brand by asking consumers questions based on three variables — familiarity, quality and future consideration.

TripAdvisor ranked the top 10 Mexican restaurants in San Antonio; Here's why they're wrong!

"Taco Bell has just been a stronger brand as of late, as demonstrated by the strong familiarity and consideration marks,” the director of the survey, Amir Kanpurwala, said.

Taco Bell beat out other fast food chains like Chipotle and Moe's Southwest Grill, both past winners of the survey.

Other restaurant winners from the survey include:

Chicken restaurant - Chick-fil-A

Coffee shop - Krispy Kreme

Pizza chain - Blaze Pizza

Sandwich shop - Panera, Subway (tie)

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.