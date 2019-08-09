Save on school supplies, clothes during tax-free weekend Aug 6-8

SAN ANTONIO – With the new school year just around the corner, it’s already time to start getting prepared. But waiting to buy your school supplies and clothes until the first weekend in August could save you money.

Tax-free weekend is Aug. 6-8 and will save consumers about $8 for every $100 spent on qualifying items.

Most clothing, shoes, backpacks and school supplies priced under $100 will not be taxed, but there are exceptions.

Jewelry, handbags, umbrellas and wallets do not qualify for the exemption. Luggage, briefcases, gym bags and clothing alterations such as embroidery also don’t qualify either, but diapers are on the list of items that are tax-exempt. Face masks are also exempt, although masks won’t be required in Texas schools this fall.

Ad

“For many families with children who are going back to their school campuses for the first time since the pandemic began, the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save money on school supplies and other tax-free items,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “As a father with three school-aged children myself, I know how these expenses can add up.”

The exemption applies for purchases made by telephone, mail, or custom order as long as the customer pays for the order and the seller accepts that order over the tax-free period.

You can get the full list of taxable and tax-exempt items online and read more about the rules for tax-free purchases.

Also on KSAT: