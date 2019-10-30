Maps: San Antonio neighborhoods expected to spend the most money on candy, costumes in 2019

SAN ANTONIO – Costumes and candy — the fundamentals of Halloween — will produce some scary receipts for locals this year.

Some San Antonio households are estimated to spend an average of more than $250 in candy and chewing gum in 2019, while the demand for costumes in some neighborhoods is 150% higher than the national average for some area, according to data from Esri, a location intelligence company.

Esri combed through data to find which San Antonio areas are expected to spend the most money on costumes and candy throughout 2019.

Data is not specific to Halloween spending, according to Esri, but it gives a general outlook of which San Antonio neighborhoods are willing to spend extra cash on these specific goods.

Maps made by Esri show neighborhoods north of Loop 410 and in the far reaches of northwest, northeast and east Bexar County are estimated to spend the most on costumes and candy in 2019.

Households in a Shavano Park neighborhood are expected to spend the most out of the entire county on candy and gum: $264 in 2019.

Looking at the last six months specifically, almost every neighborhood examined in the project had at least 70% of households purchase candy.

Esri made the maps using data from an in-house database — which contains information on demographics, consumer spending and market potential — and Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The estimates are for the entire year of 2019.

The National Retail Federation states Halloween spending will reach $8.8 billion this year, and shoppers will each spend an average of $86.27 for the holiday.

The majority of that spending will be spent on costumes at an average of $31 each, while decorations follow at an average of $26 per person. Planned spending for candy stands at $25, according to the NRF.