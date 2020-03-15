JJ Watt and wife Kealia Ohai donate $350K to Houston Food Bank to help feed those in need amid COVID-19 outbreak

Houston Texans star JJ Watt and his wife Kealia Ohai have personally donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the donation will provide over one million meals for those in need during the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak across the United States.

More generosity: @JJWatt and his wife @KealiaOhai have personally donated $350,000 to the @HoustonFoodBank, providing over one million meals for those in need during this unprecedented time. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020

As of noon Sunday, there were at least 68 confirmed coronavirus cases in Texas.

The JJ Watt Foundation has raised millions to assist the community since its inception.

Watt raised more than $41 million online to help Houston residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

