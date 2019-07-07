2nd Kendall County sheriff's deputy dies in less than week

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas - The Kendall County Sheriff's Office is dealing with the second death of a deputy in less than a week, this time from cancer.

Sgt. Matt Johnson, 44, an investigator with the KCSO Criminal Investigations Division died Friday evening following a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer, said Sheriff Al Auxier. His death comes three days after Deputy Carlos Ramirez was struck and killed by a pickup truck while conducting a traffic stop along I-10.

"I think everybody is doing as well as can be," Auxier said Saturday. "I will tell you that without any question, there will need to be a time of healing. It's a pretty good hit to take."

Johnson had been diagnosed with cancer about a year ago, Auxier said, and was at home under hospice care when he died.

Auxier said Ramirez's death has been his first experience with an officer dying in the line of duty, but he said fellow law enforcement agencies, including the San Antonio Police Department the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety, have stepped up to show their support.

"I've got phone calls from sheriffs all over the state that, you know, are willing to help and give a hand in any way that they possibly can. So the support has been tremendous," Auxier said.

Ramirez's funeral services will be held Thursday in San Antonio. He will be interred July 16 in Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.