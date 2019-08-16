Animal Care Services hopes to 'Clear the Shelters' Saturday with free adoptions

SAN ANTONIO - Animal Care Services is hoping to "Clear the Shelters" with a free adoption event this weekend.

ACS is waiving adoption fees from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

All pets from ACS will be sterilized, vaccinated, given a registered microchip and qualify for free basic obedience training. Plus, all adopters on Saturday will receive a goodie bag with items for their pet.

Click here to check out some of the adoption-ready dogs and cats and fill out an adoption application.

ACS is located at 4710 State Highway 151.

ACS is one of hundreds of shelters across the country participating in the "Clear the Shelters" effort on Saturday.

While adoptions will be free, ACS will be accepting donations.

