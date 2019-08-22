Contractor blamed for natural gas outage in north Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - About 500 homes in the north Bexar County subdivision of Trinity Oaks will be without natural gas through Thursday evening due to an outage, CPS Energy spokesman John Moreno said.

A contractor was transferring natural gas service from a 6-inch to an 8-inch line Wednesday when workers inadvertently turned off the service or disconnected the smaller line before it was connected with the larger line, causing the outage, Moreno said.

CPS Energy crews are working around the clock to dig and find the gas lines to remove air from them, Moreno said. After that, the meters need to be turned on and customers' pilot lights need to be lit, but that can only happen when customers are at home, Moreno said.

Crews will leave the CPS Energy phone number on customers' doors so they can call the crews to restore service, which is not expected to happen until Thursday evening, Moreno said.

"It could go into the early evening hours and go into the late evening hours," Moreno said.

