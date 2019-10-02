SAPD: Man charged with child sex crime after sending threesome video to ex

SAN ANTONIO - An explicit video of a threesome sexual act is at the center of a child sex crime arrest made Wednesday by San Antonio police, according to an arrest affidavit.

Demetrius Garcia, 23, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child. His bail was set at $40,000.

Police began investigating the case in April, when the parents of a 16-year-old girl discovered her sexual relationship with Garcia, according to the affidavit.

The teen told police she first met Garcia on Instagram in December 2018. The two continued seeing each other for about four months, according to the affidavit.

Garcia, the teen and an unknown female had a threesome on one occasion, according to the affidavit.

Garcia allegedly sent that video to his ex-girlfriend, who sent it on to the teenager's parents, according to the affidavit.

The parents took the teen to the hospital for a sexual assault exam. DNA evidence found on the girl matched Garcia, according to the affidavit.

