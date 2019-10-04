Get taco deals in San Antonio on National Taco Day

SAN ANTONIO - In San Antonio, we don't need a holiday to celebrate tacos, but we'll take it -- especially if it comes with good deals and freebies.

Friday is National Taco Day, and here are the restaurants we've found that are offering promotions in honor of the day. These offers are good on Friday only.

Get Bean & Cheese tacos for 75 cents (Limit 10 per customer.)

Add a crispy beef taco to any order for $1 (limit two per person, with entree purchase)

Get a taco T-shirt for $10

Dress like a taco and earn a FREE entree of your choice

It's not exactly a deal for you, but for every taco sold on Taco Day, El Pollo Loco will donate a taco to someone in need with the Buy One, Feed Many promotion .

The taco chain is offering a $5 gift box with two Crunch Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos. You can also buy one to a friend on Taco Bell's website.

Purchase any breakfast taco, naked taco (chicken, steak or brisket without toppings), shredded chicken taco or ground beef taco for $1. (Limit three tacos per person)

Friday is also National Vodka Day, so Taco Cabana is offering $3 Frozen Witches Brew and $1 Tito's shots all day long for dine-in guests (limit two).

