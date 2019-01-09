Police officer relives her mariachi glory days while working security

SAN ANTONIO - A video of a Gonzales police officer singing with a mariachi group went viral after the Gonzales Police Department posted it to Facebook.

Officer Marisol Sanchez, 21, was working security at a Quincinera on Jan. 5 when she mentioned to her partner that she used to sing with a mariachi group in high school.

As the mariachi band was making the rounds, her partner suggested that Sanchez relive her glory days and sing. That is exactly what she did, in her new police uniform.

Sanchez has been with the force for seven months.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.