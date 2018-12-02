'Happens all the time,' police sergeant says after pedestrian killed trying to cross highway

SAN ANTONIO - A man died Saturday night after trying to cross an interstate exit ramp on the Northeast side.

Police said the victim was about 64 years old and was hit as he tried cross the ramp that funnels traffic from both I-35 South and Loop 410 onto Austin Highway. He died at the scene.

San Antonio Police Sgt. John Carey said the man "supposedly" lived in some nearby apartments and was trying to cross from east to west when he ran out in front of traffic. A truck heading south was unable to stop and hit the man, Carey said.

There are several other lanes of traffic in that location, including Austin Highway.

"Happens all the time. It's not a surprise. It's common out here, especially in this area," Carey said.

"Just volume of traffic. Lots of traffic, lots of pedestrians that try to beat traffic."

The driver of the truck stopped after the crash, and it did not appear alcohol had been a factor. Carey said he would probably not face charges.

