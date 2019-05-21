News

Highway 90 closed again for sewer line repair

This time it's the eastbound lanes that are closed

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

San Antonio Water System crews have once again closed a stretch of Highway 90 near Hunt Lane because they are working on the sewer line under the highway.

This time, it is the eastbound lanes that are affected by the closure. A SAWS spokesperson said all of the eastbound main lanes are closed and only one lane on the eastbound access road is open to traffic.

There is no timeline for reopening.

Earlier this month, a 24-inch sewer main collapsed underneath the highway on the westbound side, causing a deep hole in the road. The highway was closed for several days while crews made repairs.

 

