Kiddie Park now taking reservations at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO - The Kiddie Park is officially taking reservations at its new home at the San Antonio Zoo.

The grand opening for the iconic park is Oct. 18.

Fall hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 18 through Nov. 21.

Winter hours will see the park open seven days a week. The full schedule can be found here.

"We are working diligently to ensure that this iconic children's amusement park feels as much like it did at its Broadway location and that it will more than meet the expectations of past, present and future Kiddie Park visitors," said Tim Morrow, president and CEO of San Antonio Zoo.

You'll be able to grab a Starbucks at the zoo by the end of the year, too!

