Zoo Boo! is back at San Antonio Zoo just in time for Halloween

SAN ANTONIO - Zoo Boo! is back just in time for all things fall and Halloween at the San Antonio Zoo.

The non-spooky celebration features trick-or-treat stations, a hay maze, pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, costume contests and games.

Zoo Boo! is traditionally held on weekends only, but this year the festivities will also be celebrated on Halloween day from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Map shows haunted houses, corn mazes for Halloween hangouts in San Antonio

Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. families can enjoy Zoo Boo -- and yes, costumes are encouraged.

Zoo Boo! Schedule

Zoo Boo! Photo Globe – 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Hay Maze – 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Pumpkin Patch – 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Costume Contest – 11 a.m. & 3:30 p.m.

Scavenger Hunt – 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Trick-or-Treating – 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own trick-or-treat bags, however, the zoo will have bags available for purchase.

Spend 30 hours in a coffin at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, win $600

Zoo Boo! is free with standard San Antonio Zoo admission.

Criss Angel's 'Mindfreak Unplugged' coming to San Antonio

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.