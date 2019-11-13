Driver killed in head-on crash on Culebra Road

A driver was killed in a head-on vehicle crash between a Mustang and a sport utility vehicle late Tuesday night.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the driver as Gilberto Trevino, 25.

According to police, just after 9 p.m. Trevino lost control of his vehicle in the 6900 block of Culebra Road and drove over the median and crashed into the SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of SUV was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.

