SAPD searching for car involved in overnight shooting at West side apartment complex

Shots fired from silver or gray car, witnesses say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Tags: shooting, West side, Alazan Apache apartments, Man, Dispute, Driveby
A man was shot multiple times around 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Alazan Apache Apartments in the 1200 block of San Fernando St., San Antonio police said.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person who shot and wounded a man at a West Side apartment complex, and the main clue they have is a description of the car involved.

According to a preliminary police report, the shots were fired by someone in a silver or gray car, possibly a sedan.

Officers were called to the Alazan Apache Apartments on San Fernando Street near South Smith Street just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They said neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area.

At least one of them also looked outside and saw a man lying on the ground in the parking lot, bleeding.

The report says investigators found at least four shell casings nearby.

The man was shot several times in his left side, the report says.

He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The man told officers that he was talking to a woman when someone in the car shot him.

There is no motive offered in the report.

However, officers at the scene said the man may have been involved in some sort of dispute with one of the car’s occupants.

A neighbor told KSAT 12 News, off camera, that she knows the man who was shot and that he is not the type of person to cause problems.

Police are still investigating.

