Man caught after leading officers on West Side chase, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local man is facing charges after leading police on a chase on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just after 4 a.m. near Castroville Road and 38th Street.

According to police, officers were called to a home about a man who may have had something to do with a shooting that occurred on Caravan Avenue.

When police arrived, the man fled, however, leading officers on a chase.

Authorities said the man hit a few curbs and did some damage to his car so it eventually stopped running. That’s when, police said, he got out of the car and tried to run away.

Officers were able to catch the man two blocks away. Authorities said they found gun while searching inside the vehicle, but don’t know if it is the one used in the Caravan Avenue shooting.