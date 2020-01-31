Dayton ISD 8th grade student struck, killed while trying to cross road, officials say

DAYTON, Texas – A 14-year-old student was hit and killed by a driver while riding his bike in Dayton.

The incident happened at around 6:47 a.m. Thursday on Highway 321 near County Road 676, about two miles north of Dayton High School, according to a spokesperson with the city of Dayton.

The student was riding his bicycle to Woodrow Wilson Jr. High when he was struck by the driver of a Ford F250 driving southbound, according to officials. The student was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The young man was riding his bike to school and attempted to cross Highway 321 when he was struck by a southbound vehicle,” said Patti Jett, marketing & communications director for the city of Dayton.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the student stayed on the scene and cooperated with officials. At this time, criminal charges are not expected, according to a spokesperson with the city of Dayton.

The student was identified as Tyrese Manigo, a 14-year-old 8th grader at Woodrow Wilson Jr. High School, according to a spokesperson with the Dayton Independent School District.

“It is always tragic to see a loss of life in this way, but it is especially difficult when the loss is a child,” said Police Chief Robert Vine. “Our heartfelt prayers go out to the family of this young man and all involved.”

The tragic news struck close to home for many in the community.

“I’m beside myself,” Lisa Diaz said. “This could have been my son. We’re all just coming to grips with what has just occurred.”

Parents shared their condolences as they picked their children up from the school.

“It’s devastating,” Joseph Lacour said. “I can imagine the parents, the kids who knew him, I’m heartbroken for the family.”

Manigo was about four miles away from the school when he was hit. Amanda Trussell, whose daughter had classes with Manigo, said it was a journey he made regularly.

“He always walked or rode his bike to school,” Trussell said. “Seemed a really long way to me, to be riding to Woodrow Wilson, but she said he did it every day.”

Thursday night’s basketball games at the junior high have been dedicated to Manigo. Following the games, Trussell said players planned to construct a memorial near the site of the accident.

According to police, the driver of the F250 is not expected to face charges.

Dayton ISD released this statement in response to the Manigo’s death:

“It is with heavy hearts we confirm that this morning one of Dayton ISD’s 8th grade Junior High student, Tyrese Manigo, was involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of our student. There are additional grief counselors on campus to assist students and staff to help deal with the loss of our young Bronco.”